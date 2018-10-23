Two cow heads dumped in Parkmore

Another incident of animal carcasses being dumped in Parkmore has been reported.

According to Lori Klein of the Lower Sandhurst Community Association and the Parkmore Community Association, this was the second time they have found a dead carcass in the suburb, they told Sandton Chronicle.

“The first one, being a complete goat, was found about six weeks ago dumped in someone’s Pikitup bin,” said Klein.

In the second incident, she added that two cow heads were found at different locations, one head on the corner of Virginia Avenue and 14th Street and the other on the corner of Outspan Road and 14th Street.

“We are appealing to residents to let us know if they know who has done this or if they have any CCTV footage that could be viewed, and locate the person or vehicles involved.”

Jaco Pieterse, general manager of the Sandton SPCA, confirmed they had received a call which was referred to the environmental health department of the city of Johannesburg.

He said it was not a case of animal abuse but a case of illegal dumping. “Unfortunately the source of the heads is unknown, but we believe they are from an abattoir.”

Details: If you have any information, contact 081 777 0477.

