Missing Pretoria man found dead in abandoned house

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an elderly man whose body was found in an abandoned house in Ronel street, Moreleta Park, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The man’s body was found last Saturday, 5 days after neighbours had noticed that the man had gone missing.

It is believed the man was occupying the vacant house and had been living there without any running water and electricity.

Neighbour Johan De Jager said he usually saw the man chopping firewood in the afternoons, but noticed something was not right when he realised he had not seen him in a couple of days.

When he and other neighbours went to the house to inquire, they found his lifeless body in the house.

Garsfontein police spokesperson Captain Micheal Nel said police found the man’s body around 16:10 with burn wounds.

“This was presumed to be the cause of death, but police are still investigating the matter,” Nel said.

