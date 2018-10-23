 
South Africa 23.10.2018 08:29 am

Shots fired in Pretoria road rage incident

Eliot Mahlase
File image

An argument between two motorists escalated, resulting in one of the motorists producing a gun and firing at the other car.

A shot was fired in a road rage fracas in the east of Pretoria on Monday, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Brooklyn police spokesperson Captain Collette Weilbach said no one was wounded in the incident, after two motorists got into an argument in Lynnwood just before midday.

“At the Rosemary and Lynnwood road intersection, a red vehicle apparently turned in front of a student and he responded by hooting at the vehicle.  The two drivers shouted at each other,” she said.

“The driver of the red vehicle then produced a firearm and fired a shot into the left rear door of the student’s vehicle. The driver allegedly also pointed a firearm at the student, who sped off.”

The 21-year-old student has laid two charges against the other motorist – one for pointing a firearm at him and a second for malicious damage to property.

No arrests had been made and police were investigating, said Weilbach.

She urged anyone with information on the matter to call the Brooklyn police’s 24-hour number on (012) 366 1735/6.

