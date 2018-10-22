Bathabile Dlamini wants to know what you’ve done to protect women

Speaking to members of the media and the public after today’s proceedings in the Omotoso trial in Port Elizabeth, Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini called on everyone to ask themselves what they have done to protect women.

Dlamini was in attendance at the trial today with a small delegation featuring among others, singer Simphiwe Dana.

Speaking in Zulu, Dlamini said “this is a turning point for every person to ask themselves what they have done to protect women. Especially the justice system.”

Minister Bathabile Dlamini, in summary, says now is a turning point and every woman in the country is obligated to protect any other woman from violence that affects every single woman be that in churches, jobs, and churches. #OmotosoTrial ???? @landahpalezweni pic.twitter.com/RTLj8B8eED — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 22, 2018

She also called for future trials to be conducted in a manner that does not re-victimise rape survivors and victims of abuse, and stated that her department would be working to ensure this happens.

Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini says her department will hold public hearings to allow victims of abuse to break their silence without being re-victimised. — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) October 22, 2018

She also condemned acts of gender based violence perpetrated in the name of religion.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso’s defence Peter Daubermann applied on behalf of his clients for Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself, but the judge turned the application down and postponed the trial to Thursday.

The judge had earlier ruled that the recusal application had no merit.

Daubermann then responded that he wanted to consult further with his senior counsel, and said he was willing to take his application to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). He called for the matter to be stood down until he could consult with senior counsel on Thursday.

The postponement was granted this afternoon, although the judge was initially not keen to stall proceedings further.

