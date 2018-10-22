 
South Africa 22.10.2018 04:43 pm

Bathabile Dlamini wants to know what you’ve done to protect women

Kaunda Selisho
Bathabile Dlamini during an interview regarding the Sassa crisis and Constitutional Court outcome on March 18, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

The minister for women in the presidency has hailed the Omotoso trial as a turning point in the fight against sexual abuse.

Speaking to members of the media and the public after today’s proceedings in the Omotoso trial in Port Elizabeth, Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini called on everyone to ask themselves what they have done to protect women.

Dlamini was in attendance at the trial today with a small delegation featuring among others, singer Simphiwe Dana.

Speaking in Zulu, Dlamini said “this is a turning point for every person to ask themselves what they have done to protect women. Especially the justice system.”

She also called for future trials to be conducted in a manner that does not re-victimise rape survivors and victims of abuse, and stated that her department would be working to ensure this happens.

She also condemned acts of gender based violence perpetrated in the name of religion.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso’s defence Peter Daubermann applied on behalf of his clients for Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself, but the judge turned the application down and postponed the trial to Thursday.

The judge had earlier ruled that the recusal application had no merit. 

Daubermann then responded that he wanted to consult further with his senior counsel, and said he was willing to take his application to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). He called for the matter to be stood down until he could consult with senior counsel on Thursday.

The postponement was granted this afternoon, although the judge was initially not keen to stall proceedings further.

READ NEXT: Omotoso trial postponed to Thursday

