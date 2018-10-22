Ajay Gupta dismisses accusations made at state capture inquiry

The controversial Gupta brothers alleged to be at the centre of state capture reportedly do not plan to give their version of events at the commission of inquiry into state capture, at least at this stage.

The New York Times reports that the brothers said they fear being wrongfully arrested should they come back to South Africa.

The Guptas left the country earlier this year when former president Jacob Zuma, who is said to be closely linked to the businessmen, stepped down as president.

Ajay Gupta was quoted as saying he will testify at the commission, just not at this moment, adding that he wants to clear his name.

Gupta reportedly dismissed the allegations levelled against him and his family by witnesses at the commission.

The allegations included that the Guptas had offered ministerial posts to African National Congress (ANC) members of parliament (MPs).

Gupta reportedly said his family was rather caught between warring rival factions within the governing ANC and their business allies. He said his family was being pursued by law enforcement officials who are politically motivated, adding that they are victims of a witch hunt that would not make it in a court of law.

The only charge Ajay Gupta reportedly noted is the case involving the Estina Dairy Farm.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: DA welcomes Estina fraud case postponement

The Gupta brother reportedly told the publication that there was no wrongdoing in former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s visits to the family’s residence during his tenure as deputy minister of finance and during his first term at the helm of the ministry.

Nene recently resigned as minister after his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture revealed that he had made several visits to the Guptas’ place of residence.

Ajay Gupta reportedly said the family never requested any minister to commercially benefit them.

He reportedly said that over a period of time a number of South African politicians from the governing party and its opposition had visited the family at its home, adding that they had been nothing wrong with meeting with these individuals as it is common for business people to do so.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.