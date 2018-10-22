 
South Africa 22.10.2018 02:58 pm

WATCH: M1 north near Jan Smuts closed after shooting

Citizen reporter
Shooting on the M1. Image: Twitter/@Mazulu_nonhle

Armed men targeted a black BMW vehicle and opened fire at the driver.

Shots were fired on the M1 north in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

An unknown number of masked perpetrators targeted a black vehicle in the middle of the highway near the Jan Smuts Avenue off-ramp.

The men shot at a black vehicle’s driver, according to an eyewitness who shared the footage on social media.

The driver was reportedly shot and an object was taken from the black car. The female passenger was not hurt, according to the witness.

The culprits fled in a silver Mercedes-Benz.

The Jan Smuts on-ramp and off-ramp near the M1 were closed and traffic was diverted to connecting routes.

Reasons behind the shooting are still unknown.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

