UPDATE: Five men wanted for M1 highway shooting

The police are on the hunt for five armed men who shot and wounded the driver and passenger of a silver BMW X1 travelling on the M1 north Highway on Monday afternoon.

The five masked men armed with rifles and pistols reportedly opened fire at the BMW X1, forcing it to stop.

The men shot the male driver in the upper body and his female passenger in the lower body according to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo. Both victims have been taken to hospital.

A bag was confirmed taken from the victims’ car.

The ambush happened around 12.50pm and the suspects fled in a grey BMW.

In the video, the men can be seen taking something out from the back of the X1 and loading it to their get-away vehicle.

The Jan Smuts on-ramp and off-ramp near the M1 were closed and traffic was diverted to connecting routes.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.