South Africa 22.10.2018 12:48 pm

Toy gun-wielding barefoot thief gets 10-year sentence for attempted robbery

Erica Abrahams
K9 units escort the suspect out of the bush after tracking and finding him.

Moodley had 10 previous convictions ranging from possession of drugs to housebreaking and theft before he tried to rob a store in Ballito Junction.

A man who used a toy gun to hold up a furniture store at the Ballito Junction mall in May has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars, reports Northern Natal Courier.

32-year-old Ashton Moodley entered the Blue Bay store and demanded cellphones and jewellery from two female employees.

While one woman threw her cell phone at him, the other sounded the panic alarm.

Moodley, who then ran out of the mall when security arrived, was later found hiding behind bushes near the mall.

On October 12, Moodley pleaded guilty to robbery with aggravating circumstances and last Thursday was sentenced to ten years imprisonment.

Moodley had 10 previous convictions ranging from possession of drugs to housebreaking and theft.

