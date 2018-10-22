Cape Town ANC ward councillor fatally gunned down

Luyanda Mbele, ANC Ward 101 councillor in Cape Town, and his cousin were fatally shot on Sunday night, reports EWN.

Mbele is the second ANC councillor to be shot and killed in Cape Town this year.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Western Cape ANC ward councillor shot and killed outside home

Details are still sketchy at this point, but Kraaifontein police have launched an investigation into the possible motive behind the fatal attack.

Updates will be made available as more information comes to light.

