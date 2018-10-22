 
menu
South Africa 22.10.2018 02:01 pm

EFF slams Bidvest for ‘painful slave conditions’

Kaunda Selisho
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Twitter

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Twitter

The party issued a recent statement in which they lambasted the umbrella corporation’s handling of their airport staff.

The EFF has slammed Bidvest for being “directly in contravention of the spirit and the letter” of South African labour laws and the constitution after the party’s leader Julius Malema took some time to hear workers’ complaints ahead of a recent flight out of O. R. Tambo International Airport.

The party issued a recent statement in which they lambasted the umbrella corporation’s handling of their airport staff who presented Malema with a list of qualms about their employment conditions. The employees work for BidAir which is a passenger handling company contracted by the airlines.

Among their complaints is the fact that they earn between R3,000 and R7,000 despite being with the company for decades in some cases, as well as the fact that they allegedly receive no medical assistance, even when they are injured on the job.

ALSO READ: Declare road accidents a crisis, says EFF

The party went on to list a number of other complaints laid by the workers, such as; the cook who is not allowed to taste the food she makes, the meagre food rations they receive per 9-hour working day, and the constant camera surveillance they claim to be under as a means to observe their behaviour in accordance with these rules.

The EFF also called out unions who they claim do not lead the workers to strike even when they have been issued certificates to do so.

“We call on Bidvest to end its abuse of workers. We call on them to give workers due compensation, including for injuries sustained at the workplace. They must end the intrusive surveillance and allow chefs to eat the food they cook, drink company water, and do so in the same kitchens they work in” stated the EFF.

The party stated that they will be meeting with the company’s management to see to it that these demands are met.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malema’s friends turned foes 16.10.2018
EFF, Malema hit back at ‘gossiper’ DA MP’s VBS accusations 14.10.2018
Floyd Shivambu denies receiving R10m from VBS 13.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.