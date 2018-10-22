Two police officers arrested for murdering TUT student

A constable and a captain were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Monday, SAPS confirmed in a statement.

They have been accused of murdering Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Katlego Monareng in August.

Monareng was shot during a protest over SRC elections. At the time, police said they only fired warning shots at the ground with R5 rifles.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

