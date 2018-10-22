 
South Africa 22.10.2018 11:55 am

Two police officers arrested for murdering TUT student

Citizen reporter
A crowd of TUT students took to the streets of Pretoria, 29 August 2018, to demand justice for Katlego Andries Monareng who was was fatally shot at campus, allegedly by police. Picture: ANA

A TUT student was shot and killed during SRC protest action at the university in August.

A constable and a captain were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Monday, SAPS confirmed in a statement.

They have been accused of murdering Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Katlego Monareng in August.

Monareng was shot during a protest over SRC elections. At the time, police said they only fired warning shots at the ground with R5 rifles.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

