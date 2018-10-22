 
Eish! 22.10.2018 11:08 am

WATCH: Supra sings ‘Don’t Give Up’ … kind of badly

Citizen reporter
Supra Mahumapelo speaks at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as Premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Supra Mahumapelo speaks at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as Premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Despite his recent troubles as the ousted leader of North West, the one-time provincial strongman is singing that he’s not beaten yet.

A video of former North West ANC chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo doing what looks and sounds like karaoke at an event started circulating over the weekend.

In the clip, he sings Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush’s 1986 hit Don’t Give Up, which features the famous chorus lines: “Don’t give up/’Cause you have friends/Don’t give up/You’re not beaten yet”, among many other memorable sentiments.

Mahumapelo is well known, like his longtime political ally former president Jacob Zuma, for singing political songs at ANC gatherings.

This song could also have possible political connotations, as rumour has it that the dissolved provincial executive committee that Mahumapelo used to lead plans to mount a court challenge against the way the ANC’s national leaders got rid of them and installed a provincial task team (PTT) in their place in August.

Mahumapelo quit that task team earlier this month, with ANC insiders telling The Citizen a possible reason for that was due to the rumoured upcoming court challenge.

Whether that’s true or not, Mahumapelo will need to be wary of singing too many of those high notes again.

Take a look for yourself:

He also had a few critics of his singing on Twitter:

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

