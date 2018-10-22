WATCH: Supra sings ‘Don’t Give Up’ … kind of badly

A video of former North West ANC chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo doing what looks and sounds like karaoke at an event started circulating over the weekend.

In the clip, he sings Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush’s 1986 hit Don’t Give Up, which features the famous chorus lines: “Don’t give up/’Cause you have friends/Don’t give up/You’re not beaten yet”, among many other memorable sentiments.

Mahumapelo is well known, like his longtime political ally former president Jacob Zuma, for singing political songs at ANC gatherings.

This song could also have possible political connotations, as rumour has it that the dissolved provincial executive committee that Mahumapelo used to lead plans to mount a court challenge against the way the ANC’s national leaders got rid of them and installed a provincial task team (PTT) in their place in August.

Mahumapelo quit that task team earlier this month, with ANC insiders telling The Citizen a possible reason for that was due to the rumoured upcoming court challenge.

Whether that’s true or not, Mahumapelo will need to be wary of singing too many of those high notes again.

Take a look for yourself:

He also had a few critics of his singing on Twitter:

Please Supra, “protect us from yourself”. Leave singing to the singers… pic.twitter.com/nOb306Rp8l — Nick Khoza (@khozagn1) October 21, 2018

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

