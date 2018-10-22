Five killed in horror KZN crash

The death toll after Sunday’s horrific accident on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to five, reports Zululand Observer.

The accident occurred mid-afternoon just north of the Mtunzini toll plaza.

Four people were declared dead on scene while the fifth passed away in hospital.

A further three people were injured and transported to hospital for treatment.

All services were on scene including the IPSS Black Eagle aero-medical service and the KZN Emergency Medical Services air ambulance.

The cause of the accident is under police investigation.

