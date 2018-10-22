 
South Africa 22.10.2018 09:40 am

SAPS launch investigations after cyclist killed by taxi

Stephan Lehman
The scene of this morning's hit-and-run, in which a cyclist was killed. Image: Bedfordview Edenvale News

Captain Andre de Jager said the cyclist was declared deceased on scene.

Bedfordview SAPS have confirmed that a case of culpable homicide will be investigated following the death of a cyclist on Herman Road on Monday morning, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

According to Bedfordview SAPS spokesperson Captain Andre de Jager, the cyclist was killed after being hit by a passing taxi.

“Emergency services declared the cyclist deceased on arrival at the scene,” de Jager said.

The road was closed to accommodate on-scene investigations.

