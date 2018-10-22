Pretoria plane crash double amputee back home

A young man in the north of Pretoria was recovering well after losing both his legs when an airplane crashed into a dairy farm earlier this year, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

The 20-year-old Thabang Moloto and another employee of Moorddrift dairy farm were seriously injured when the chartered aircraft, a Convair 340, crashed in Kameeldrift in July.

Moorddrift dairy farm spokesperson Cathy Moyes said this week that both were recovering at home.

“Thabang I know is doing well,” Moyes said.

Pretoria North Rekord was previously denied the details of the injured men and their families, seemingly due to the continuing investigations into the crash by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Moloto and the other employee, whose identity was never revealed, were working in the barn on the dairy farm when the aircraft crashed into the building.

Moyes said the men were in hospital for weeks recovering from their injuries.

“We are very pleased that they are at home and seem to be doing well. We hope to welcome them back at work soon,” she said.

The CAA’s preliminary report on the crash was released in August, but investigations were still ongoing.

Seventeen passengers on the plane were injured and one of the flight crew members, Chris Barnard, died.

Video footage from inside the plane was made public earlier this year.

