Transnet terminates CEO Siyabonga Gama’s contract

Transnet chair Dr Popo Molefe confirmed to the media late on Sunday afternoon that the transport entity’s CEO Siyabonga Gama’s contract has been terminated.

The Citizen was able to independently confirm that this indeed appears to be the end of the road for Gama, unless he goes the legal route to attempt to save his job.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Transnet boss has ten days to somehow escape being fired

Gama had been flirting with contract termination and distrust within the Transnet board for years, the latest of instances being when he was given until mid-October to save himself from being dismissed from the organisation. Molefe warned Gama that showing him “contempt” and “disrespect” resulted in their relationship being broken beyond repair.

Gama is also reportedly accused in the letter of alleged tender irregularities and of having caused Transnet to suffer billions in losses around the controversial locomotives tender that saw the Guptas allegedly score more than R5 billion in kickbacks.

A report by MNS Attorneys recommended that Transnet discipline Gama for his role in the allegedly dodgy tender as well as lay criminal charges against former Transnet boss Brian Molefe, former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, board subcommittee chairperson Iqbal Sharma and alleged Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

Transnet’s questionable procurement of more than 1,000 locomotives at a cost of more than R38 billion took place in 2014. The tender is part of the ongoing state capture investigation by the Hawks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.