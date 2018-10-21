 
menu
South Africa 21.10.2018 06:38 pm

Transnet terminates CEO Siyabonga Gama’s contract

Citizen reporter
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: Facebook

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: Facebook

Gama had until mid-October to give reasons as to why his contract should not be terminated.

Transnet chair Dr Popo Molefe confirmed to the media late on Sunday afternoon that the transport entity’s CEO Siyabonga Gama’s contract has been terminated.

The Citizen was able to independently confirm that this indeed appears to be the end of the road for Gama, unless he goes the legal route to attempt to save his job.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Transnet boss has ten days to somehow escape being fired

Gama had been flirting with contract termination and distrust within the Transnet board for years, the latest of instances being when he was given until mid-October to save himself from being dismissed from the organisation. Molefe warned Gama that showing him “contempt” and “disrespect” resulted in their relationship being broken beyond repair.

Gama is also reportedly accused in the letter of alleged tender irregularities and of having caused Transnet to suffer billions in losses around the controversial locomotives tender that saw the Guptas allegedly score more than R5 billion in kickbacks.

A report by MNS Attorneys recommended that Transnet discipline Gama for his role in the allegedly dodgy tender as well as lay criminal charges against former Transnet boss Brian Molefe, former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, board subcommittee chairperson Iqbal Sharma and alleged Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

Transnet’s questionable procurement of more than 1,000 locomotives at a cost of more than R38 billion took place in 2014. The tender is part of the ongoing state capture investigation by the Hawks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Transnet sets new world record with 4km-long manganese train 12.10.2018
Transnet’s Siyabonga Gama refuses to step down 7.10.2018
Transnet aiming to be global player by 2020 – Gama 2.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.