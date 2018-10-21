Zwelithini in scandal for giving daughter RDP house

One of Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini’s 27 children has allegedly scored a low cost government house, Sunday Times reports.

The building was meant as a “show” house for a R64 million project that will see 1,000 poor people benefit from accommodation equipped with two bedrooms, an open-plan lounge and kitchen, a bathroom and an outside water tank.

Two senior sources involved in the housing scheme told Sunday Times that 28-year-old princess Nqobangothando Zulu has become the project’s first beneficiary after receiving one of the houses, each of which costs almost R130,000.

This has led to questions, as the houses are meant for married people or people with dependents, and the princess herself is still a dependent.

Royal spokesperson Thulani Zulu claims he has not heard of the princess receiving the house

He said the building is on the palace grounds so that the king could keep an eye on the quality of the project, which he hopes will be of better quality than most RDP houses.

Housing expert and academic professor Tito Khalo said that if Zwelithini’s daughter did indeed received the house without meeting the criteria, this amounts to a “blatant abuse” of the housing system that is “tantamount to corruption.”

The king raised eyebrows recently after he announced a partnership with minority representatives AfriForum, reportedly due to their mutual hatred for land expropriation without compensation, eNCA reported.

The cooperation was also reported to be in line with ensuring food security and promote agriculture for South Africa.

