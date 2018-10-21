 
menu
South Africa 21.10.2018 08:30 am

Why SABC is investigating ‘compromised’ Phalaphala FM’s coverage of VBS Bank

Citizen reporter
A closed VBS Mutual Bank branch, 9 July 2018. Picture: Facebook

A closed VBS Mutual Bank branch, 9 July 2018. Picture: Facebook

The Limpopo station ran a disclaimer warning listeners not to insult leaders implicated in the alleged looting of the bank.

The SABC investigation of its Polokwane office is believed to be as a result of the censoring of presenters at Limpopo’s Phalaphala FM from talking about the scandals surrounding VBS Bank and questioning the role of Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana, as well as the broadcasting of a disclaimer warning listeners to refrain from “insulting” any leaders implicated in the debacle.

It was reported on Saturday that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has taken action to investigate possible breaches in its editorial code, the public broadcaster said on Saturday.

“This pertains to the manner in which the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank (VBS) story was handled by its newsroom in Polokwane,” SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said in a statement.

READ MORE: SABC to investigate its coverage of VBS Bank

The Citizen reported in September that Phalaphala FM had allegedly banned their staff from speaking about a range of topics relating to the VBS Bank saga, including the bank itself, king Ramabulana, and the Vhembe district municipality.

Sunday World reports that a Phalaphala FM journalist and producer was disciplined and warned to go easy on the king after a series of shows looked at the scandals involving the bank and those implicated.

The publication also reports that a disclaimer was played on the station “telling listeners to desist from insulting the leaders who were implicated in the VBS Scandal.”

According to Momodu: “Should the investigation in Polokwane reveal evidence that the SABC news service’s editorial principles of independence and impartiality have been compromised, such violations will be dealt with decisively.

“Any selective coverage, perceived or real, poses a real danger to the editorial character of the SABC news brand and therefore any interference, external or internal, in our editorial decision making will not be tolerated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SAFA apologises for no SABC broadcast of AFCON qualifier 17.11.2018
WATCH: Malema wants to stop liquidation of VBS or start a ‘similar’ bank 17.11.2018
Malema: Ramaphosa ‘lied to parliament’ in a bid to ‘desperately outshine’ Zuma 17.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.