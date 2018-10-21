Why SABC is investigating ‘compromised’ Phalaphala FM’s coverage of VBS Bank

The SABC investigation of its Polokwane office is believed to be as a result of the censoring of presenters at Limpopo’s Phalaphala FM from talking about the scandals surrounding VBS Bank and questioning the role of Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana, as well as the broadcasting of a disclaimer warning listeners to refrain from “insulting” any leaders implicated in the debacle.

It was reported on Saturday that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has taken action to investigate possible breaches in its editorial code, the public broadcaster said on Saturday.

“This pertains to the manner in which the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank (VBS) story was handled by its newsroom in Polokwane,” SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said in a statement.

READ MORE: SABC to investigate its coverage of VBS Bank

The Citizen reported in September that Phalaphala FM had allegedly banned their staff from speaking about a range of topics relating to the VBS Bank saga, including the bank itself, king Ramabulana, and the Vhembe district municipality.

Sunday World reports that a Phalaphala FM journalist and producer was disciplined and warned to go easy on the king after a series of shows looked at the scandals involving the bank and those implicated.

The publication also reports that a disclaimer was played on the station “telling listeners to desist from insulting the leaders who were implicated in the VBS Scandal.”

According to Momodu: “Should the investigation in Polokwane reveal evidence that the SABC news service’s editorial principles of independence and impartiality have been compromised, such violations will be dealt with decisively.

“Any selective coverage, perceived or real, poses a real danger to the editorial character of the SABC news brand and therefore any interference, external or internal, in our editorial decision making will not be tolerated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.