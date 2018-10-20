Ivory Park taxi queue marshal shot and killed

Ivory Park Taxi Association’s queue marshal Robertson Mfuphi, 35, was fatally shot in Ivory Park’s Extension Two after an unknown number of suspects opened fire at his vehicle, reports Tembisan.

The incident occurred on October 13 at about 5.30pm.

Ekurhuleni North Cluster spokesperson on standby Capt Neldah Sekgobela said Mfuphi was driving in his white Toyota Hilux bakkie along with friends when he came across the unknown men who started shooting at his car.

“It is claimed the deceased drove for about 50m from where the shooting started and he collided into a wall. He sustained several gunshot wounds on his body and died on the scene. The driver’s side window was shattered and 11 cartridges were found on the scene,” added Sekgobela.

She said it is thought that the suspects were driving a white Nissan NP300 with an unknown registration number.

A murder case was opened at Ivory Park SAPS.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding the suspects to come forward,” said Sekgobela.

Mfuphi, who originally hails from Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, was laid to rest on Saturday.

If you have any information about the crime, please contact Ivory Park SAPS on 011 990 9600.

