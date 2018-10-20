 
South Africa 20.10.2018 07:42 pm

Six accidents, two fatalities on Mpumalanga roads in the last 24 hours

Stefan de Villiers
One of the accident scenes in this weekend's horrific accidents. Image: Lowvelder

One of the accident scenes in this weekend's horrific accidents. Image: Lowvelder

Among the victims include a driver who was decapitated after colliding with a truck.

Two people have died and many others injured on the roads in the last 24 hours, reports Lowvelder.

The spate of accidents started at around 06:30 yesterday on the R38. According to EmerGmed’s Martin Jeffrey, two people were seriously injured when three vehicles collided.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Limpopo horror crash death toll revised to 26

An occupant of a hatchback was gruesomely killed when a truck allegedly skipped the stop sign on the Schoemanskloof, Montrose T-junction, colliding with the side of the hatchback. “The impact decapitated the passenger,” Jeffrey said. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

The driver of a Volkswagen Polo died when he lost control of his vehicle near Halls Gateway this morning. “Two of the occupants were rushed to hospital with serious injuries,” Jeffrey said.

He added that two more accidents occurred near KaNyamazane, and another near KaBokweni. “The latter was caused by the wet roads.”

