UPDATE: Chilean tourist found dead in Ladysmith

Chilean National Slavko Yaksic Besoaín, who has been missing since September 25, has been positively identified by his father at a mortuary in Ladysmith, reports IOL.

Yaksic, who also goes by the name Kako, was last seen in the Dundee area in KwaZulu-Natal. He departed Dundee and was on his way to Bergville, but was not been seen since. He was due to return to Chile on October 10, and when he didn’t arrive, his family became worried, prompting his father Sergio to fly to South Africa to find his son. A nationwide search was also launched for him.

He had been in the country since August with his girlfriend, who returned home while Slavko continued to backpack through KZN.

New information came to light regarding his appearance this week, in the hopes of better finding him. Yaksic was said to have shaved off his dreadlocks and beard while in Dundee.

IRS Forensic Investigators, who were tasked with case by the family, then released new photos of Slavko, depicting him with short hair and no beard.

Police are reportedly awaiting DNA results to determine the identity of the man, and an inquest docket has been opened.

It was earlier reported by Northern Natal Courier that Slavko may have been murdered while camping in the Ladysmith area, but this has yet to be confirmed.

