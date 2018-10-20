 
South Africa 20.10.2018 06:27 pm

Shots fired at Cape Town airport in attempted bag snatching incident

Citizen reporter
Cape Town International Airport. FILE PHOTO

Three people were allegedly involved in an attempted bag snatching incident at the airport early on Saturday morning.

Shots were fired early on Saturday morning at the Cape Town International Airport after an attempted robbery incident, reports News24.

Three suspects reportedly tried to flee after attempting to steal a woman’s purse at the airport. One suspect was pulled from the vehicle, but the driver allegedly attempted to run over a police official, resulting in shots being fired to try and stop the vehicle.

The suspect who was pulled from the car has been arrested, but the remaining two suspects are still at large.

Police have initiated a search for the getaway car, and the victim was offered trauma counselling.

The airport is still fully operational.

