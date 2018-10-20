 
South Africa 20.10.2018 03:36 pm

Rain and hail hits Pretoria hard

Bennitt Bartl
Stock Image: Source - pixabay.com

The SA Weather Service had warned of severe storms in parts of Gauteng.

Residents in the east of Pretoria experienced heavy hailfall on Saturday afternoon, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

This after the SA Weather Service warned of severe storms in parts of Gauteng.

 

ALSO READ: Gauteng battered by storms, flooding and hail

Video: Twitter/Dean (@DinoSM89)

Sunday was expected to be cool and partly cloudy throughout the day.

Temperatures on Saturday were expected to reach a maximum of 30°C from 15°C, while Sunday would start at 11°C and peak at 21°C.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane metro’s emergency service has issued safety tips for the rainy season.

These include repairing all roof leaks, cleaning roof gutters, installing a lightning conductor when living in a thatched roof building as well as having emergency numbers on hand.

These include emergency numbers 012-310-6300 and 012-310-6400.

If you find yourself in a hailstorm, remember to park your car under cover or in a garage, bring your pets and animals under shelter and disconnect all electrical appliances.

Report any emergency to the metro’s emergency service immediately.

