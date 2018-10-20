Rain and hail hits Pretoria hard

Residents in the east of Pretoria experienced heavy hailfall on Saturday afternoon, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

This after the SA Weather Service warned of severe storms in parts of Gauteng.

Warning:20/10/2018 14h00 TO:20/10/2018 19h00 Severe Thunderstorms- observed near Lanseria in Gauteng moving eastwards to the southern parts of City of Tshwane (Centurion, Irene areas) with large amounts of small hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours..SAWS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 20, 2018

⚠️ ALERT: SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ????WHEN: Saturday ⏰TIME: 1pm-6pm ????POTENTIAL THREATS:

☄️ LARGE HAIL

???? DAMAGING WINDS

⛈ HEAVY RAIN

???? FLOODING ????AREA: Entire Gauteng ????EMERGENCY NUMBERS:

????112 from any cellphone

????/????10177 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 20, 2018

Video: Twitter/Dean (@DinoSM89)

Sunday was expected to be cool and partly cloudy throughout the day.

Temperatures on Saturday were expected to reach a maximum of 30°C from 15°C, while Sunday would start at 11°C and peak at 21°C.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane metro’s emergency service has issued safety tips for the rainy season.

These include repairing all roof leaks, cleaning roof gutters, installing a lightning conductor when living in a thatched roof building as well as having emergency numbers on hand.

These include emergency numbers 012-310-6300 and 012-310-6400.

If you find yourself in a hailstorm, remember to park your car under cover or in a garage, bring your pets and animals under shelter and disconnect all electrical appliances.

Report any emergency to the metro’s emergency service immediately.

