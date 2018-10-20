Declare road accidents a crisis, says EFF

In a statement released on Saturday morning, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have sent condolences to the families of those who were killed in the collision between a truck and two cars in Mookgepong in Limpopo yesterday.
The statement goes on to note that there were 14,040 recorded deaths on South African roads in 2017, and that the figure over ten years has been estimated at over 130,000 people.
A 22-seater minibus, a truck and a light-delivery vehicle were involved in the collision between Mookgophong and Kranskop.
