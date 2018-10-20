Declare road accidents a crisis, says EFF

In a statement released on Saturday morning, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have sent condolences to the families of those who were killed in the collision between a truck and two cars in Mookgepong in Limpopo yesterday.

The statement goes on to note that there were 14,040 recorded deaths on South African roads in 2017, and that the figure over ten years has been estimated at over 130,000 people.

According to the party, road accidents must be declared a national crisis, failing which “this state of affairs will not change.”

The party also called on authorities to hold those responsible for the accident accountable.

“May the families of all who lost their lives in the Mookgepong accident be comforted during this difficult time. May the souls of all who died rest in perfect peace,” the statement continues, before concluding by wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

The multi-vehicle accident took place on the N1 north in Limpopo on Friday evening, killing at least 27.

A 22-seater minibus, a truck and a light-delivery vehicle were involved in the collision between Mookgophong and Kranskop.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.