Time is running out for submissions on offshore oil search

Time is running out for people to make submissions on a draft environmental assessment plan over the proposed exploration of two possible oilfields off the coast, between Richards Bay and Durban as well as Durban and Port Shepstone.

According to consultancy firm ERM: “Eni South Africa BV [Eni] and Sasol Africa Limited hold an exploration right off the east coast… [and] are considering conducting an exploration drilling programme…”

The draft environmental impact assessment stated: “Eni may drill up to six deep-water wells.”

The northern area is approximately 62km from shore in water up to 2 100m deep, while the southern area is about 65km offshore in water up to 3km deep.

Greenpeace Africa’s senior climate and energy campaign manager Melita Steele said: “We do not believe there is any case for offshore drilling or development … The latest intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) clearly indicates coal use needs to reduce by 67%, oil and gas use needs to reduce by 2030 in order to avoid catastrophic climate change beyond 1.5o C.”

The IPCC summary released this month stated human activities were estimated to have caused approximately 1o C of global warming above pre-industrial levels.

“Global warming is likely to reach 1.5o C between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate,” the report stated.

The World Wildlife Fund stated on its website global warming was likely to be the greatest cause of species’ extinction this century.

“Many of the world’s threatened species live in areas that will be severely affected. And climate change is happening too quickly for many species to adapt,” it said.

Steele said there was a similar argument to be made around oil as there was in coal. “If we’re taking climate change seriously, we cannot possibly be investing in any new fossil fuels.

“The IPCC report is essentially saying we’re not on track to meet targets and if we want to get on track, we have to take much more ambitious action.”

Interested parties have until November 8 to make their submissions to ERM at eni.offshore. eia@erm.com

