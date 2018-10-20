UPDATE: Limpopo horror crash death toll revised to 26

The Limpopo Transport Department confirmed on Saturday the official death toll of a multi-vehicle accident that took place on the N1 north. Originally reported as twenty-seven deaths, this has been amended to 26.

Among the dead were two children.

The Limpopo crash resulted in a partial closure of the highway.

A 22-seater minibus, a cement truck and a light-delivery vehicle were involved in the collision between Mookgophong and Kranskop, after the truck’s tyre burst and it lost control, colliding with four other vehicles.

ALSO READ: President Ramaphosa, DA saddened by Limpopo road carnage

Major crash on the N1 towards Polokwane multiple vehicle crash. N1 is closed and it is estimated the number of fatalities is between 12-20 persons. Info update to follow. pic.twitter.com/Aw7tSQzT8l — Road Traffic Management (@TrafficRTMC) October 19, 2018

Motorists were immediately told to divert their routes to avoid the accident scene.

Health spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said: “We have been informed by our emergency medical services that there’s an unfortunate accident that happened at the N1 in Kranskop in Limpopo. The situation is developing as we are talking [and] our emergency personnel is working very hard to clear the scene working together with the Department of Transport.”

Earlier on Friday, Transport Department spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala said both sides of that stretch of the N1 would be closed indefinitely, EWN reports.

“We are going to close the N1 completely between Kranskop and Mokopane. Those that are travelling from Gauteng must use the Kranskop off-ramp to Modimolle. Those that are travelling from Polokwane intending to go to Bela-Bela or Gauteng must off-ramp at Mokopane and join the R101.”

The Presidency and the Democratic Alliance (DA) sent their condolences to the families and victims, and has appealed for motorists to be cautious, and to avoid such incidents at all costs.

Earlier on Saturday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) warned all transport operators that they could face severe consequences, including criminal charges, if they continued to ignore duties imposed on them by transport regulations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.