South Africa 19.10.2018 07:10 pm

At least 27 dead in Limpopo horror crash, N1 partially closed

Twenty-seven die in horror crash in Limpopo between Kranskop and Mookgophong, 19 October 2018. Picture: Twitter

Drivers going from Polokwane to Bela-Bela and Gauteng should take the R101, and from Gauteng take the Kranskop off-ramp to Modimolle.

Twenty-seven people have been killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the N1 north in Limpopo that has resulted in a partial closure of the highway.

A 22-seater minibus, a truck and a light-delivery vehicle were involved in the collision between Mookgophong and Kranskop.

Emergency services are currently assisting survivors, the Limpopo Health Department says.

Health spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said: “We have been informed by our emergency medical services that there’s an unfortunate accident that happened at the N1 in Kranskop in Limpopo. The situation is developing as we are talking [and] our emergency personnel is working very hard to clear the scene working together with the Department of Transport.”

Earlier, Transport Department spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala said both sides of that stretch of the N1 would be closed indefinitely, EWN reports.

“We are going to close the N1 completely between Kranskop and Mokopane. Those that are travelling from Gauteng must use the Kranskop off-ramp to Modimolle. Those that are travelling from Polokwane intending to go to Bela-Bela or Gauteng must off-ramp at Mokopane and join the R101.”

He added: “It’s not yet clear what happened but we can confirm that the road is closed. We are trying to assist those that are alive but there are multiple injuries on the scene.”

