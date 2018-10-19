 
South Africa 19.10.2018 04:59 pm

READ: ‘Overwhelmed’ Zondi’s thank you letter

Citizen reporter
Cheryl Zondi. Image: Cheryl Khanyo Zondi

Zondi has issued a thank you letter to the public explaining how challenging it is to be a woman.

The first witness to testify against pastor Timothy Omotoso has issued a statement thanking everyone for their support.

The letter surfaced on social media where Cheryl Zondi said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support she received.

“I am so overwhelmed! I do not know where to begin. I cannot believe the amount of support I am receiving, let alone the fierce passionate level of support that is being shown by multitudes of women and men alike, both young and old. How do I thank you? How do I even begin to express my profuse gratitude to you?”

The letter continues to highlight how being a woman was a challenging task on its own.

Zondi has been in court fielding questioning from Omotoso’s defense Peter Daubermann.

The 22-year-old is accusing the pastor of sexually assaulting her when she was 14.

She has told the court that Omotoso had 20 to 30 girls at his Durban mission house.

Read letter below.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

