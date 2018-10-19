READ: ‘Overwhelmed’ Zondi’s thank you letter

The first witness to testify against pastor Timothy Omotoso has issued a statement thanking everyone for their support.

The letter surfaced on social media where Cheryl Zondi said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support she received.

“I am so overwhelmed! I do not know where to begin. I cannot believe the amount of support I am receiving, let alone the fierce passionate level of support that is being shown by multitudes of women and men alike, both young and old. How do I thank you? How do I even begin to express my profuse gratitude to you?”

The letter continues to highlight how being a woman was a challenging task on its own.

Zondi has been in court fielding questioning from Omotoso’s defense Peter Daubermann.

The 22-year-old is accusing the pastor of sexually assaulting her when she was 14.

She has told the court that Omotoso had 20 to 30 girls at his Durban mission house.

