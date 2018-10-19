Gauteng is in for another stormy weekend

Centurion Rekord has warned of a severe weather storm predicted to hit Gauteng on Saturday, according to the SA Weather Service.

Strong winds, hail and lightning should be expected between 13:00 and 18:00, the service said today.

Other parts of the country that could be affected included North West, western parts of the Northern Cape and western and southern Free State.

⚠️ALERT: The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS across Gauteng on Saturday. LARGE HAIL, HEAVY RAIN & DAMAGING WINDS possible. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 19, 2018

Motorists and residents are advised to exercise caution.

