South Africa 19.10.2018 04:26 pm

Gauteng is in for another stormy weekend

Felicia Nkhwashu

The province can expect strong winds, hail and lightning.

Centurion Rekord has warned of a severe weather storm predicted to hit Gauteng on Saturday, according to the SA Weather Service.

Strong winds, hail and lightning should be expected between 13:00 and 18:00, the service said today.

Other parts of the country that could be affected included North West, western parts of the Northern Cape and western and southern Free State.

Motorists and residents are advised to exercise caution.

