South Africa 19.10.2018 10:09 am

Mpofu expresses gratitude for sympathies he has received

Citizen reporter
EFF national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu. Image: Moeletsi Mabe /The times

The chairperson has thanked the country, ANC members, and the EFF for their support following the loss of his mother.

Economic Freedom Fighters national chairperson Dali Mpofu has spoken out and thanked society for kind words following the death of his mother.

Mpofu tweeted thanks to the EFF family, ANC members, colleagues, and South African citizens for their condolences and sympathy.

Using Xhosa praise names, he said the family appreciates everyone’s thoughts during “this difficult time”.

The EFF announced the death of Mpofu’s mother Doris Nosebenzile Mpofu on Thursday morning.

She passed away in her sleep on Thursday at the chairperson’s Johannesburg home.

In a statement, the EFF said: “Nothing in the world could ever prepare anyone for the loss of a mother. Our mothers are the alpha and omega of our lives. Throughout Adv Mpofu’s life, it is his mother who was there to offer full support and advice. This was particularly so during the times when he was imprisoned as a youth in the 1980s for anti-apartheid activism.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with him and the family. May the soul of Mama Doris Nosebenzile Mpofu rest in perfect and eternal peace.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

