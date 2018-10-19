Mpofu expresses gratitude for sympathies he has received

Economic Freedom Fighters national chairperson Dali Mpofu has spoken out and thanked society for kind words following the death of his mother.

Mpofu tweeted thanks to the EFF family, ANC members, colleagues, and South African citizens for their condolences and sympathy.

Using Xhosa praise names, he said the family appreciates everyone’s thoughts during “this difficult time”.

The EFF announced the death of Mpofu’s mother Doris Nosebenzile Mpofu on Thursday morning.

She passed away in her sleep on Thursday at the chairperson’s Johannesburg home.

In a statement, the EFF said: “Nothing in the world could ever prepare anyone for the loss of a mother. Our mothers are the alpha and omega of our lives. Throughout Adv Mpofu’s life, it is his mother who was there to offer full support and advice. This was particularly so during the times when he was imprisoned as a youth in the 1980s for anti-apartheid activism.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with him and the family. May the soul of Mama Doris Nosebenzile Mpofu rest in perfect and eternal peace.”

Many Thanks to My EFF Family,ANC comrades,professional colleagues,other organizations and individual South Africans who continue to extend kind words & thoughts of condolences & sympathy to my family at this difficult time… Ayabulela amaHlubi,amaTolo naboZwide!???????????????????????? https://t.co/s6V0j7DLpn — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) October 19, 2018

