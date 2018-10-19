 
South Africa 19.10.2018 10:21 am

UPDATE: N3 reopened after fatal Bedfordview crash

CNS Reporter
The scene of the fatal accident on the N3. Photograph: Twitter

The scene of the fatal accident on the N3. Photograph: Twitter

Traffic is still severely backed up on the N3 south after the Friday morning collision.

The N3 south has been reopened for traffic. However, traffic is still severely backed up.

The N3 south near the Van Buuren Road off-ramp was closed for traffic  earlier this morning following a fatal accident around 5.30am on Friday morning, reports Kempton Express.

Traffic on the N12 west and R24 are also being affected.

Two people were killed while two others were critically injured, Emer-G-Med tweeted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

