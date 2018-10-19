UPDATE: N3 reopened after fatal Bedfordview crash

The N3 south has been reopened for traffic. However, traffic is still severely backed up.

The N3 south near the Van Buuren Road off-ramp was closed for traffic earlier this morning following a fatal accident around 5.30am on Friday morning, reports Kempton Express.

Traffic on the N12 west and R24 are also being affected.

157225: (U/D) Crash (Multi Vehicle)N3 Southbound at Van Buuren. 3 left lanes closed. Back of Queue at Modderfontein. pic.twitter.com/hbTPbLEU2j — ITRAFFIC (GP) (@itrafficgp) October 19, 2018

Two people were killed while two others were critically injured, Emer-G-Med tweeted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

