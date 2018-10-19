SANDF needs more than R50bn to keep country safe

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) wants more than R50 billion or it will barely be able to “defend and protect” the country, says Chief of the SA Army Lieutenant-General Lindile Yam.

He warned that an effective military capability was essential to deal with probable threats, citing the example of neighbouring Mozambique, where its citizens are being beheaded by terrorists.

Quoted by defenceweb.co.za, Yam added: “Do we want that to come here?

“We can’t sit idle … we must be ready for it.”

His comments were made at a media briefing outside Pretoria yesterday.

The website reported Yam as complaining that current defence spending in South Africa stands at less than 1% of gross domestic product (GDP), whereas the international norm is 2% of GDP.

He added: “With 2% we could keep our credibility as a fighting force that also assists internally.”

Although South Africa was not at war, there were issues where the SANDF’s help was needed, including border security – to combat thousands of illegal people coming into the country and goods being brought in illegally – as well as maritime security, to deal with dozens of vessels illegally fishing in South African waters.

He was quoted as conceding there was no sign of the defence budget increasing.

“South Africa is in a technical recession,” said Yam. “Like any other organisation in the country, we are not immune to austerity measures which puts constraints on the day-to-day operations of the army.

“The budget cuts we have had over the past two years have had a negative impact on the renewal of military prime mission equipment, which led to the termination and deferment of many South African army capital acquisition and technology acquisition projects.”

Despite the economic turmoil in the country, “the SANDF is in the process of realigning our priorities so that we can do more with the little we have”.

