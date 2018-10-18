Dali Mpofu mourns loss of his mother

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has sent heartfelt condolences to the EFF’s national chairperson, Dali Mpofu, for the passing of his mother Doris Nosebenzile Mpofu on Thursday.

Doris Mpofu passed away on Thursday morning in her sleep at her son’s home in Johannesburg.

“Nothing in the world could ever prepare anyone for the loss of a mother,” reads the statement. “Our mothers are the alpha and omega of our lives. Throughout Adv Mpofu’s life, it is his mother who was there to offer full support and advice. This was particularly so during the times when he was imprisoned as a youth in the 1980s for anti-apartheid activism.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with him and the family. May the soul of Mama Doris Nosebenzile Mpofu rest in perfect and eternal peace.”

We are saddened by the passing away of our Mother, the biological Mother of THE CHAIRPERSON, @AdvDali_Mpofu! Be strong Chairperson. We are here! pic.twitter.com/AU6mDc3EDN — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 18, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.