Westbury murder trio’s families rage against journalists

The families of the three men accused of murdering Heather Peterson, whose death sparked violent protests in Westbury, Johannesburg last month, expressed their rage towards members of the media after the men’s bail application yesterday at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

After proceedings the families warned the media about taking photographs and publishing incorrect information about the accused, saying they are not privy to the full story since they only took their information from the court hearings.

The mother of one of the accused told the media that a reporter from News24 had even gone so far as to publish her son’s name along with the other accused, despite claiming that her family was the victim in the matter and that her son was not a part of the shootings that led to Peterson’s death.

Peterson’s family, somber and seemingly still in mourning, were present at the court hearings but opted not to speak to the media.

During the bail application, the magistrate granted the state’s request to clear the gallery due to an “outstanding investigation” and the sensitivity of the case, allowing one member of Peterson’s family to remain in court.

The magistrate further ordered legal representatives not linked to the case to wait outside court.

The magistrate also ruled that, due to an outstanding investigation, the identities of the accused cannot be published at this stage.

Accused No 1 is aged 21, while accused No 2 is aged 18 and accused No 3 is aged 32.

The bail application was postponed until next Tuesday due to the outstanding investigation and the finalisation of the application. The investigating officer will conduct an identity parade on Saturday, October 20.

The state requested the postponement because the third accused was only added to the bail application on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested last Sunday at a house in Krugersdorp following a joint intelligence-driven operation by the police.

– jenniffero@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.