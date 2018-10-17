WATCH: Video emerges of armed robbery at Mpumalanga mall

Browns in i’langa Mall was hit by an armed robbery late on Monday afternoon, reports Lowvelder.

According to Nelspruit SAPS spokesperson Capt Zandile Gqawa, there were approximately five suspects.

No injuries were reported and no stores other than Browns was targeted.

Divergent Ops, Hi-Tech Security, the SAPS Flying squad, Urban Africa Security, and J&M Security all responded to the scene.

i’langa Mall said they gave all their information to the police and only SAPS were permitted to issue any information about the incident. A senior member of SAPS’ investigative team authorised Lowvelder to publish the following images in the hopes of identifying the suspects to assist them in their investigation.

According to Gqawa, the suspects got away in a white Ford Ranger with an unknown registration number. A case of business robbery has been opened. Anyone with information is requested to contact Sgt Alex Marika on 013-759-1432 or 082-464-5721.

