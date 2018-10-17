Numsa accused of being ‘captured’ as workers march

In a week that has seen thousands of National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) workers striking in more than 450 companies in the plastic sector over wages and benefits, a report on amaBhungane has accused the once “independent and fiercely militant” union of now being “cornered by capital”.

According to the investigative journalists, critics of Numsa’s secretary general Irvin Jim, “allege the union is drifting from its worker base and risks being captured by its investment arm to become a vehicle for petty bourgeois accumulation”.

For the article, amaBhungane took “testimony” from “nine current and former Numsa and Saftu insiders” as well as other sources including “academics, advisors, activists, and members of civil society” who, they say, were consistent in expressing “widespread dissatisfaction” over Jim’s leadership.

The article reads: “They charge that internal democracy has withered under Jim’s watch and that he is increasingly isolated, surrounding himself with ideologues and money-men while neglecting organisational matters and the branches.

“Central to most of their concerns is Khandani Msibi, the head of the Numsa Investment Company (NIC), the investment arm.”

But former Eskom executive Matshela Koko took to Twitter to defend the union, calling the report “a disgusting article” alleging that the sources used in the article “have interests and are manipulating you”.

Another Twitter user accused the SA media of being “dirty” and trying to associate the union with the “Zuma-faction” due to it taking a tough stance on independent power providers (IPPs).

Journalist Sam Sole, an amaBhungane managing partner, meanwhile, took to Twitter to defend the article, saying: “There are serious internal concerns about Numsa. Sweeping them under the carpet will not help workers.”

Numsa announced on Monday that its members would picket at plastic companies in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg. In addition, workers handed over a memorandum of demands to employers in the sector on Tuesday.

