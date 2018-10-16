DA calls on EFF to open up their bank account for forensic investigation

The DA has said South Africans should not be fooled by the “sound and fury” of the EFF’s Tuesday press conference, since serious questions about EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s alleged role in receiving funds from VBS Bank had still not been answered.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said in a statement that the press conference fell short on clarifying Shivambu’s involvement in the VBS scandal.

“Instead, it was a flimsy attempt to divert attention by launching veiled attacks on the National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and journalists on unverified allegations.”

The party called on the Hawks to launch an official investigation into allegations against Shivambu on the role that he and his brother Brian may have played in the VBS heist.

“The SARB’s report implicates Brian Shivambu as a major beneficiary of the VBS heist to the tune of R16 million. Julius Malema confirmed that, as brothers, there were numerous transactions between Floyd and Brian. He could not rule out the possibility that proceeds of crime may have funded functions of the organisation. As such, a full forensic investigation is necessary.

“It is simply not enough for the EFF to claim they have satisfied themselves by looking at Floyd’s bank statements. The Hawks must now conduct a full investigation to establish definitively whether the money that was sent from Brian to Floyd was through the proceeds of the VBS Heist.”

She said the EFF had not been forthcoming about whether they had, as a party, received any funding from any proceeds of the VBS Heist.

“We have, for months, challenged them to come clean about this. When asked, they simply obfuscate and detract from the question as they did during today’s press conference.

“If they truly have nothing to hide, Shivambu and the party should submit their books for forensic investigation by the Hawks with immediate effect.”

Van Damme said the DA had submitted a complaint to the Parliamentary Ethics committee to probe Shivambu on his possible conflict of interest with his brother.

“During today’s press conference Malema admitted that money was transferred between Brian and Floyd Shivambu. Clause 5.2 of the Parliamentary Code of Conduct ‘makes provision for a member, or their immediate family member to not accept any reward, benefit or gift from any person or body that creates a direct conflict or business interest for such Member’.”

Van Damme claimed this was evidence that Floyd Shivambu had failed to disclose his conflict of interest in Parliament when the VBS matter had been discussed.

“The VBS heist has cost poor South Africans and struggling municipalities millions of rands and it is incumbent upon on the Hawks to ensure that those implicated are held to account.

“This scandal proves that the ANC and the EFF are in the same coalition of corruption.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.