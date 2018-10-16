 
menu
South Africa 16.10.2018 11:15 am

Police tear gas canister hits crèche in Zandspruit, children evacuated

Citizen reporter
A child tear-gassed in Zandspruit. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A child tear-gassed in Zandspruit. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Residents are continuing a protest against unsafe illegal electricity connections that are claiming children’s lives.

The Zandspruit community was up in arms on Tuesday over the alleged heavy-handedness of police in dealing with a protest in the area.

Residents are unhappy about children being electrocuted by illegal electricity connections. They blocked roads again on Tuesday, following a protest that had started the day before.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed that Beyers Naude Drive was blocked with rocks and burning tyres, disrupting traffic.

Protesters from Zandspruit blocking roads. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Citizen’s photographer on the scene reports that police fired a tear gas canister into a crèche in the township. The children were evacuated on to the street.

Residents have been protesting over the deaths of two or even threew children over the past month, due to the many illegal electricity connections in the area.

Ward 114 councillor Victor Mafinya has confirmed the problem to Roodepoort Northsider.

“On Saturday, 13 October, we buried an 11-year-old child who had been electrocuted. Later that day, another child, aged 6, was also killed by an illegal connection,” he said, attributing the protest to the electricity issue in Zandspruit.

Roads blocked in Zandspruit. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Joburg city councillor Nico de Jager said he was facilitating meetings to attempt to resolve the dispute.

The Citizen saw numerous examples of such connections in Zandspruit:

Illegal electricity connections in Zandspruit. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Illegal electricity connections in Zandspruit. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Illegal electricity connections in Zandspruit. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Illegal electricity connections in Zandspruit. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Illegal electricity connections spark protest action on Beyers Naudé Drive 15.10.2018
Illegal electricity connections a death trap for Eldos residents 4.9.2018
PICS: Keeping kids off the street and on the ball 14.7.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.