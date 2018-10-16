Police tear gas canister hits crèche in Zandspruit, children evacuated

The Zandspruit community was up in arms on Tuesday over the alleged heavy-handedness of police in dealing with a protest in the area.

Residents are unhappy about children being electrocuted by illegal electricity connections. They blocked roads again on Tuesday, following a protest that had started the day before.

Zandspruit is a hectic war zone right now. @SAPoliceService in full bullet proof gear with rubber bullet guns 🆘 — Kananelo Sexwale (@kaysexwale) October 16, 2018

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed that Beyers Naude Drive was blocked with rocks and burning tyres, disrupting traffic.

The Citizen’s photographer on the scene reports that police fired a tear gas canister into a crèche in the township. The children were evacuated on to the street.

Residents have been protesting over the deaths of two or even threew children over the past month, due to the many illegal electricity connections in the area.

Ward 114 councillor Victor Mafinya has confirmed the problem to Roodepoort Northsider.

“On Saturday, 13 October, we buried an 11-year-old child who had been electrocuted. Later that day, another child, aged 6, was also killed by an illegal connection,” he said, attributing the protest to the electricity issue in Zandspruit.

Joburg city councillor Nico de Jager said he was facilitating meetings to attempt to resolve the dispute.

I am faciliting a meeting between Zandspruit residents, @CityPowerJhb and Eskom this morning in the hope of finding a solution to dangerous illegal connections in the area. Zandspruit is a Eskom area of supply. @CityofJoburgZA @DA_JHB — Nico De Jager (@NicoDeJager64) October 16, 2018

The Citizen saw numerous examples of such connections in Zandspruit:

