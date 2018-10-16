Mpumalanga speeding camera set alight on the R40

One of the two speed cameras erected on the sides of the R40 road between Rocky’s Drift and White River was bombed last night, reports Mpumalanga News.

A traffic officer found on the scene this morning says the camera was petrol-bombed, as an empty bottle and screwdrivers were found lying nearby.

He said that a case of malicious damage to property was reported at the White River police station.

Eyewitnesses also sent pictures of another container of petrol and two toolbars which were found lying next to the second camera on the other side of the road.

