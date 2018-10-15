WATCH: Taxi driver and motorist exchange fisticuffs in Fourways

Eblockwatch has published a video of a fight between two people, who are alleged to be a taxi driver and a motorist, Fourways Review reports.

According to Eblockwatch’s Andre Snyman, the incident unfolded in Fourways after the motorist confronted the taxi driver for driving on the wrong side of the road on Thursday.

The incident follows after a motorcyclist argued with a taxi driver who was driving on the wrong side of Ballyclare Drive in Bryanston until the taxi driver reversed to drive on the correct side of the road. After the video of the footage emerged, the Johannesburg Metro police arrested the taxi driver at the Ivory Park taxi rank.

The Fourways Review is looking into the Fourways road rage incident and will update as soon as more information comes to light.

