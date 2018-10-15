16-year-old abducted, gang-raped by six men in KZN

Nongoma police are investigating a case of rape and kidnapping, after a 16-year-old teenage girl was abducted and raped by six suspects, reports Zululand Observer.

According to reports, the victim was accosted by seven suspects who forced her into their vehicle before driving away with her.

Zululand Cluster Police spokesperson, Captain Nkosie Gwala, said the victim was held hostage for a week.

“It is alleged that one of the suspects is known to her, and that one suspect raped her without using protection.

“The victim was kidnapped on Wednesday 3 October while she was walking back home from her neighbour’s homestead.

“We have been told that on Sunday October 7, one of the suspects who did not participate in the gang rape took her to the nearby shops, where he helped her to phone her mother and assisted her to get back home,” said Gwala, adding that no arrests have yet been made.

