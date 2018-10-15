 
menu
South Africa 15.10.2018 10:21 am

16-year-old abducted, gang-raped by six men in KZN

Muzi Zincume
Image for illustrative purposes only.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

One of the suspects is allegedly known to the victim and no arrests have yet been made.

Nongoma police are investigating a case of rape and kidnapping, after a 16-year-old teenage girl was abducted and raped by six suspects, reports Zululand Observer.

According to reports, the victim was accosted by seven suspects who forced her into their vehicle before driving away with her.

ALSO READ: Young woman gang-raped in Joburg CBD

Zululand Cluster Police spokesperson, Captain Nkosie Gwala, said the victim was held hostage for a week.

“It is alleged that one of the suspects is known to her, and that one suspect raped her without using protection.

“The victim was kidnapped on Wednesday 3 October while she was walking back home from her neighbour’s homestead.

“We have been told that on Sunday October 7, one of the suspects who did not participate in the gang rape took her to the nearby shops, where he helped her to phone her mother and assisted her to get back home,” said Gwala, adding that no arrests have yet been made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven killed, 11 injured in KZN crash 14.10.2018
KZN fuel strike causes massive traffic backlog 12.10.2018
Kid’s paradise at Sugar Bay Holiday Camp 12.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.