The plan to address SA’s ARV shortage

The national department of health says that, from now on, HIV-positive patients will be referred to other facilities if antiretroviral (ARV) drugs are out of stock in the clinics or hospitals that normally supply them.

For three months, ARVs have been out of stock in some public health facilities and patients have reported being turned away.

Departmental spokesperson Popo Maja said: “In cases where there is a shortage, most facilities will aim to provide at least some medication.

“For example, if patients would normally get two months’ supply, they may receive one month’s supply.

“In cases of a total stockout, an alternative, where possible, will be provided. Stock may be sourced from another facility or the patient referred to another clinic.”

Should patients experience any difficulties, Maja advised them to call the Office of Health Standards Compliance on toll-free number 080-911-6472.

Asked for statistics on ARV availability at public health facilities, Maja said the average accessibility of drugs was above 80%.

“The average availability of the first-line ARV, tenofovir, and efavirenz fixed dose combination is 98%,” he said.

He blamed the problem on “a global shortage, in the case of some ARVs, which makes contingency plans more difficult to implement.

“The active ingredients for most medicines are produced mainly in India and China.

“New legislation in China relating to industrial pollution has resulted in the closure of manufacturing sites for the production of Lamivudine and Abacavir.

“Consequently, this has affected the production of these two ARVs and has impacted on medicine availability globally, including in South Africa,” explained Maja.

Regarding whether public health facilities could be assisted by private sector clinics, Maja said: “Given the scale of the public sector ARV programme, the private sector does not have sufficient capacity to service the public sector demand.”

He dispelled as “untrue” the rumour that the crisis was due to department of health budget constraints.

