Flash floods hit Gauteng roads as downpours continue

Flash flooding has hit roads in Johannesburg, Pretoria and other areas of the Gauteng province according to the Gauteng Weather service.

Several cars have been swept away, according to a report on Times LIVE but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Gauteng was lashed by torrential downpour and extreme weather conditions on Saturday with storms bringing hail, strong winds an flooding. Vehicles were washed off the tarmac and hail blocked roads in parts of Tshwane. Emergency services have warned citizens to be cautious if they’re using roads around the province on Sunday.

Gauteng Weather has reported severe flooding in Pretoria West with a number of vehicles having been washed of the road.

???? Flooding in parts of Pretoria West with multiple reports of a number of cars being swept away pic.twitter.com/8B3dWSv8Te — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 13, 2018

The service has also posted a list of tips, warning motorists about how precarious venturing out in these conditions can be.

????FLOODING TIPS: ????????‍♂️ 20cm of water can sweep a person away ????Half a metre of water can float a car ????Never drive around barricades ↩️Don’t drown, turn around — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 14, 2018

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) reported earlier in the week that extreme weather was set to hit Gauteng over the weekend. These conditions are expected to calm down as Sunday draws on.

