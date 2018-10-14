Gauteng battered by storms, flooding and hail

Gauteng has been hammered by extreme weather conditions, with storms causing flooding, hail and strong winds across the province.

Emergency services are on high alert this Sunday, after downpours saw flooding that swept away vehicles and damaged roads in parts of Tshwane.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across the province and has warned citizens to be cautious.

Please be advised of the following WATCH for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds valid today 13 October 2018. Please take care and be safe. @ReenvalSA @huisgenoot @storm_sa @StormReportSA1 @landbou @GrainSA @AgriSAOfficial pic.twitter.com/UNaARDYX96 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 13, 2018

Several Twitter accounts have posted footage and pictures of yesterday and last night’s downpour and some of the chaos they’ve caused. First Help Group, the towing and emergency assist company in Centurion has posted some of the results of the hail storms and flooding that’s taken place.

Avoid Rodger Dayson road Pretoria west road flooded cars trapped in the water @_ArriveAlive @TrafficSA @tWeatherSA pic.twitter.com/kfHu4euTHI — First Help (@firstgroup_FRT) October 13, 2018

Remember cars are not boats avoid low water bridges @tWeatherSA pic.twitter.com/nqpQ6rkeGq — First Help (@firstgroup_FRT) October 13, 2018

ReenvalSA has posted footage of some of the flooding that has occurred in Vereeniging.

While SAWS reported that extreme weather was set to hit over the weekend, it did say that conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.

