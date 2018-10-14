 
South Africa 14.10.2018

Gauteng battered by storms, flooding and hail

Citizen Reporter
Cars have been swept away and roads have been blocked by hail as extreme weather lashes the province.

Gauteng has been hammered by extreme weather conditions, with storms causing flooding, hail and strong winds across the province.

Emergency services are on high alert this Sunday, after downpours saw flooding that swept away vehicles and damaged roads in parts of Tshwane.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across the province and has warned citizens to be cautious.

Several Twitter accounts have posted footage and pictures of yesterday and last night’s downpour and some of the chaos they’ve caused. First Help Group, the towing and emergency assist company in Centurion has posted some of the results of the hail storms and flooding that’s taken place.

ReenvalSA has posted footage of some of the flooding that has occurred in Vereeniging.

While SAWS reported that extreme weather was set to hit over the weekend, it did say that conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.

