Floyd Shivambu denies receiving R10m from VBS

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has finally responded to accusations that he received R10 million from VBS Bank.

In a statement issued on his behalf by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Saturday, Shivambu categorically denied he received R10 million saying that he had no dealings with VBS and any attempts to link him and the EFF with the bank are disingenuous.

READ MORE: Malema expected to address VBS scandal at press conference next week

“For the record, I have never received R10 million from VBS or anyone in my personal account,” the statement reads. “Faceless sources reportedly to be from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), who have ulterior motives, have been misleading journalists and radio presenters with their malicious narrative.”

“I have no dealings with VBS and any attempt to link the EFF to the bank for cheap political points is a clear sign of desperation and soon enough people will see through it. The so-called well-placed sources in the SARB is a coward and a liar who misled journalists and can’t even reveal their identity,” the statement reads. “I have no dealings with VBS and attempts to link the EFF position to business dealings are disingenuous and patently weak.”

READ MORE: Sanco slams EFF over VBS silence

Shivambu has faced calls to respond to calls he address allegations made against him since Wednesday, when report commissioned by Treasury called The Great Bank Heist was released.

Looking into the alleged looting of VBS Bank and compiled by advocate Terry Motau and assisted by Werksmans Attorneys, the report implicated the EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian as one of the more than 50 people who “gratuitously” received money from VBS Bank.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.