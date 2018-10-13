 
menu
South Africa 13.10.2018 10:59 am

Floyd Shivambu denies receiving R10m from VBS

Citizen Reporter
Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Facebook

Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Facebook

Shivambu says that he had no dealings with VBS and any attempts to link him and the EFF with VBS are disingenuous. 

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has finally responded to accusations that he received R10 million from VBS Bank.

In a statement issued on his behalf by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Saturday, Shivambu categorically denied he received R10 million saying that he had no dealings with VBS and any attempts to link him and the EFF with the bank are disingenuous.

READ MORE: Malema expected to address VBS scandal at press conference next week

“For the record, I have never received R10 million from VBS or anyone in my personal account,” the statement reads. “Faceless sources reportedly to be from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), who have ulterior motives, have been misleading journalists and radio presenters with their malicious narrative.”

“I have no dealings with VBS and any attempt to link the EFF to the bank for cheap political points is a clear sign of desperation and soon enough people will see through it. The so-called well-placed sources in the SARB is a coward and a liar who misled journalists and can’t even reveal their identity,” the statement reads. “I have no dealings with VBS and attempts to link the EFF position to business dealings are disingenuous and patently weak.”

READ MORE: Sanco slams EFF over VBS silence

Shivambu has faced calls to respond to calls he address allegations made against him since Wednesday, when  report commissioned by Treasury called The Great Bank Heist was released.

Looking into the alleged looting of VBS Bank and compiled by advocate Terry Motau and assisted by Werksmans Attorneys, the report implicated the EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian as one of the more than 50 people who “gratuitously” received money from VBS Bank.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sanco slams EFF over VBS silence 13.10.2018
ANC refers members implicated in VBS ‘heist’ to Integrity Commission 13.10.2018
Shivambu carries on like it’s business as usual 12.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.