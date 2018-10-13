ANC refers members implicated in VBS ‘heist’ to Integrity Commission

The African National Congress says it’s written to its Integrity Commission referring to a report on the alleged multi-billion rand fraud at VBS Mutual Bank.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ANC says the commission is expected meet next week about the report and the cases of leaders and members implicated in or accused of wrong doing.

According to a report on EWN, the report implicates Limpopo ANC Chairperson, Florence Radzilani, who allegedly invested R300 million from the Vhembe District Municipality in the bank and in exchange for bribes. Provincial treasurer Danny Msiza has also been implicated.

“The Officials of the ANC will meet with the Officials of Limpopo, to discuss the response of the province to the serious allegations raised in the report,” the ANC statement reads.

A report commissioned by Treasury called The Great Bank Heist was released on Wednesday. Looking into the alleged looting of VBS Bank and compiled by advocate Terry Motau and assisted by Werksmans Attorneys, the report implicated the EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian as one of the more than 50 people who “gratuitously” received money from VBS Bank.

Then, the Daily Maverick released an investigative report revealing that not only had Shivambu himself received as much as R10 million of the R16 million allegedly sent to Brian, but that the party’s bank account had received R1.3 million.

