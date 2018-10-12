Mass stocktake to close 32 libraries in Joburg

The City of Johannesburg’s Department of Library and Information Services will resume its stocktake at 32 libraries between October and March next year, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

MMC for Community Development Nonhlanhla Sifumba said that the City conducts its stocktake over a period of three years with eight libraries being assessed in February earlier this year.

The schedule resumed on Monday, and will run until March 30 next year at 32 other libraries.

Sifumba added, “This is an essential library book-stock management tool, which ensures that each library has the best resources on offer for our residents, who rely on our libraries for the provision of studying and research material, amongst other things.

“To ensure that our library resources are up to date, and of relevant use to our residents, individual libraries will be closed to the public for the duration of the stock take. This is in compliance with Treasury Regulations Grap 17, which ensures that library assets are kept modern and up to date.”

Notices will be placed in the libraries two weeks before each closure, as well as information on alternative libraries to use close by. The notices will also be posted on the @CoJCommunityDev Twitter page in order to inform communities of the planned closures.

The closures include the following local libraries:

Hillbrow Library will be closed from October 29 to November 3 with Yeoville Library being the closest alternative library.

River Park Library will be closed from November 26 to December 1 with Alexandra Library being the closest alternative.

Norwood Library will be closed next year from January 28 to February 2 with Killarney Library being the alternative.

Yeoville Library will be closed next year from February 25 to March 2 with Hillbrow as a close alternative library.

Killarney will be closed next year from March 4 to 9 with Norwood Library as the closest alternative.

