South Africa 12.10.2018 02:03 pm

Severe weather warning issued for most of the country

Citizen reporter
A graph of this weekend's extreme weather. Image: Twitter/@SAWeatherServic

Localised heavy downpours could lead to incidents of flash flooding in the Free State, North West, and parts of KZN and Mpumalanga, SAWS has warned.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of the possibility of extreme weather conditions, set to affect the central and eastern parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop over central and eastern parts of the country, with scattered showers over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

SAWS has also preemptively warned of possibly damaging winds and hail for these parts on Friday afternoon and evening.

Gauteng, eastern parts of the North West and the Free State are also expected to be hit by thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. There is also a warning of hail and wind, with the likelihood of localised heavy downpours and flash flooding.

Conditions will continue into Saturday but are said to improve on Sunday.

Regions across the country have been warned to exercise caution.

