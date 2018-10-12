Severe weather warning issued for most of the country

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of the possibility of extreme weather conditions, set to affect the central and eastern parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

Media release: Stormy weather expected for parts of South Africa 12/13 October 2018. pic.twitter.com/y7xwhHWJYp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2018

ALSO READ: Weather Warning: Severe thunderstorms expected for KZN

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop over central and eastern parts of the country, with scattered showers over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

SAWS has also preemptively warned of possibly damaging winds and hail for these parts on Friday afternoon and evening.

Gauteng, eastern parts of the North West and the Free State are also expected to be hit by thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. There is also a warning of hail and wind, with the likelihood of localised heavy downpours and flash flooding.

Conditions will continue into Saturday but are said to improve on Sunday.

Regions across the country have been warned to exercise caution.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.