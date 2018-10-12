 
menu
South Africa 12.10.2018 01:47 pm

KZN fuel strike causes massive traffic backlog

Amy Jenkins
Traffic is backed up for kilometres. Photo: Supplied.

Traffic is backed up for kilometres. Photo: Supplied.

Protest action near the Tongaat toll plaza has created a backlog of cars, forming queues stretching 3km.

Hundreds of motorists have been left stranded on the N2 southbound for hours since this morning after being caught in the middle of a fuel strike, reports North Coast Courier.

The vehicle go-slow resulted in a massive traffic backlog between Stanger and Tongaat and is currently near the Tongaat toll plaza. The plaza has since been closed.

ALSO READ: Bus operators feel higher diesel price pain

A queue of cars at least 3km long is forming while motorists wait to go through the toll plaza.

Police have reportedly contained the original protest near Mariannhill toll plaza, led by trade union  Cosatu’s KZN branch, which seriously affected the flow of traffic on the N3.

A few North Coast residents dressed in red decided to join in the action, leaving local motorists fuming.

One motorist, who was caught just as the strike action began, says he was stuck behind the “leaders” of the strike.

“I was driving through the Stanger Manor robots and they jammed my car. They said I could not go any further forward or they would chase me,” said a driver who asked to remain anonymous.

“I followed them out onto the N2 where they were driving into oncoming traffic, zig-zagging their cars and spinning tyres.

“They stopped the entire N2 so I jumped out my car and spoke to a few of the guys, who said the strike was part of the ‘petrol must fall’ movement.”

Many of the people involved were allegedly drinking and throwing their empty bottles around.

The motorist, who was ironically sitting with an empty fuel tank, eventually managed to escape the roughly 4km long traffic jam by taking the Groutville off-ramp, over the bridge and back down onto the N2 in front of them.

It is unclear whether the people leading the strike on the North Coast are members of Cosatu, as unions affiliated to Cosatu were also participating in the protests.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kid’s paradise at Sugar Bay Holiday Camp 12.10.2018
Attack on elderly KZN couple sparks outrage 11.10.2018
Government is considering capping the fuel price 11.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.