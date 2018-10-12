‘Cash for jobs’ scandal hits Gauteng school, officials suspended

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday his department would suspend six officials for their alleged involvement with the “cash for jobs” scandal.

In a statement released by his office, Lesufi said the six include a teacher, principal, two general assistants at Kwa-Bhekilanga Secondary School in Alexandra, and two HR Personnel at Johannesburg East District.

Lesufi said: “One of the officials (educator) was on Wednesday 10 October 2018, arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court yesterday 11 October 2018, for alleged bribery of an investigation officer. It is alleged that the implicated officials facilitated permanent appointments of the two GAs and subsequently demanded that they deposit substantial amounts into the educator’s bank account.

“The investigation was triggered by an anonymous tip-off regarding alleged cash in exchange for posts. According to information at our disposal, interviews were held in June 2018, however, the said GAs received backdated salary payments of over R13,000 respectively as, according to the appointment letters, they were appointed with effect from 01 April 2018 in the system. The six implicated officials will today 12 October 2018 be served with notices for intention to precautionary suspend them.

“We strongly condemn any criminal acts which [seek] to undermine the dignity of the department. This should serve as a deterrent, all officials who might be involved in corruption will face the full might of the law.”

The “cash for jobs” scandal is not new in the South African education sector as just earlier this year unemployed graduates in KwaZulu-Natal Willies Mchunu took to the streets demanding an intervention by premier citing “corruption” in the hiring of teachers in the province.

In 2015, basic education minister Angier Motshekga said a report into the scourge revealed that some South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) members were involved in corrupt activities which related to the hiring of teachers.

Sadtu has since denied the claims and demanded that the report be made public.

